The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $73.97 Million Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,856,435 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828,552 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.58% of Huntington Bancshares worth $73,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 149,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 33,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN opened at $16.35 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.