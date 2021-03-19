The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $81.71 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,356 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.13% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $81,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309,767 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,415,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,517,000 after acquiring an additional 281,115 shares in the last quarter. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $918,516,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,215,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,933,000 after acquiring an additional 49,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ICE. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $111.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.07. The stock has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $119.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $695,765.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,236 shares of company stock worth $3,624,057 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

