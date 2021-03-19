The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,690 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of CME Group worth $72,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,031,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 84,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $205.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.25. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $216.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,047. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,946,990 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

