The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $59.60 Million in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,186,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,603,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 4.28% of Travere Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TVTX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $131,510,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $50,733,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $16,758,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $8,839,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $5,334,000.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $52,413.83. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $70,025.00. Insiders sold a total of 13,519 shares of company stock worth $388,584 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.52. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.50.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.94). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. On average, analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

TVTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

