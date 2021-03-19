The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,491,203 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 65,218 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.52% of Kinross Gold worth $60,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 3,874.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 51.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $10.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KGC shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “focus list” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $13.00 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

