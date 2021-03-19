The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 612,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 44,426 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $55,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,987,339,000 after buying an additional 1,181,085 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,832,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $623,362,000 after buying an additional 816,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,757,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,591,000 after buying an additional 524,179 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,578,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $508,939,000 after buying an additional 386,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,127,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,592,000 after buying an additional 828,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $5,998,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,462,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $1,872,518.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,890,468.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,560 shares of company stock worth $28,900,946 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $78.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

