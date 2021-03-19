The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 26,897 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,897 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.80% of Syneos Health worth $56,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYNH. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 92.2% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $76.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.77 and a 200-day moving average of $66.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.35 and a 52-week high of $81.35.
In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 5,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $399,744.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $84,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,188,999.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,734,631 shares of company stock valued at $351,263,976 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.
Syneos Health Profile
Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.
Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?
Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.