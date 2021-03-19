The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 26,897 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,897 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.80% of Syneos Health worth $56,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYNH. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 92.2% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $76.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.77 and a 200-day moving average of $66.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.35 and a 52-week high of $81.35.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 5,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $399,744.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $84,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,188,999.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,734,631 shares of company stock valued at $351,263,976 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

