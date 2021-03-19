The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 69,258 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 69,258 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.18% of Synopsys worth $69,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $640,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,156,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total value of $6,000,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,111,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,101 shares of company stock valued at $19,828,135 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

SNPS opened at $227.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.71. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $300.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

