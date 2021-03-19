The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,470 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,726 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Autodesk worth $73,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,105,869 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,475,046,000 after purchasing an additional 144,814 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,218,052 shares of the software company’s stock worth $677,260,000 after acquiring an additional 91,575 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,155,514 shares of the software company’s stock worth $497,946,000 after acquiring an additional 51,794 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,592,828 shares of the software company’s stock worth $367,960,000 after acquiring an additional 85,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,496,354 shares of the software company’s stock worth $456,897,000 after acquiring an additional 87,829 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $263.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.44. The company has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.98 and a 12 month high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.17.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

