The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,855 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.20% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $55,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth about $647,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $197.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $199.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.06.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

SWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

