The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 108,869 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 811,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 108,869 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.24% of Eversource Energy worth $70,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 61,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,107,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $81.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.49. The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.86%.

ES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.