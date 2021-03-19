The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 14,254 Shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,254 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.13% of AON worth $61,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AON. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in AON by 4,280.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 664,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,348,000 after purchasing an additional 649,143 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AON by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,254,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,136,000 after acquiring an additional 357,873 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,505,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AON by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 752,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,999,000 after acquiring an additional 223,054 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of AON by 7,161,633.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,391,000 after acquiring an additional 214,849 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON stock opened at $224.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.22. Aon Plc has a 52-week low of $143.93 and a 52-week high of $235.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AON has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.15.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.