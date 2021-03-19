The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 213,461 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 786,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,461 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Activision Blizzard worth $73,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 122,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,537,000 after acquiring an additional 318,435 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 585,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,385,000 after acquiring an additional 96,036 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $89.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

