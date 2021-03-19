The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 26,000 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 704,596 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.13% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $57,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $76.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.39. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.