The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 263,748 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,076,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 263,748 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.39% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $59,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,597,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,763,000 after buying an additional 601,801 shares in the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $15,628,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.67 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.07.

BEP stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.94. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

