The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 37,671 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,671 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.18% of Sysco worth $66,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

NYSE SYY opened at $78.82 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.03. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,125.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYY. Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.44.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.