The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 41,415 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,415 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $56,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 396.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 142,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,866,000 after purchasing an additional 113,613 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ossiam lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 8,397.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 108,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,841,000 after purchasing an additional 107,071 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 55,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,114,149 shares of company stock worth $597,578,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.73.

EL stock opened at $286.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a PE ratio of 174.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.84 and a 12 month high of $298.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.06 and its 200 day moving average is $248.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.