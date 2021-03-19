The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 58,701 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,388 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,701 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.35% of SVB Financial Group worth $69,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 141,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,014,000 after acquiring an additional 45,373 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 20,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,073,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,692,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.81.

In other news, Director Richard Devon Daniels acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $523.30 per share, with a total value of $261,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $550.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $508.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $577.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

