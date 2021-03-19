The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 77,477 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,170,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 77,477 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.28% of PPL worth $61,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. AJO LP bought a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth $14,056,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth $14,500,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth $13,835,000. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,191,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,842,000 after buying an additional 470,920 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PPL by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,110,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,310,000 after buying an additional 332,623 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

In related news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,161.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

NYSE:PPL opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.99. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $30.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.