The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 32,739 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Cigna worth $73,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,968,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,822,385,000 after buying an additional 366,443 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Cigna by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,365,630,000 after buying an additional 588,589 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Cigna by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,015,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,880,000 after buying an additional 63,085 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,513,628,000 after purchasing an additional 873,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 5.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,701,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $288,226,000 after purchasing an additional 83,639 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,220 shares of company stock worth $36,760,473. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $243.82 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $126.00 and a 1 year high of $248.39. The company has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.06 and its 200 day moving average is $200.45.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.44.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

