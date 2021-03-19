The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) CFO Sells $582,250.00 in Stock

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) CFO Douglas A. Neis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $582,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,970.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:MCS traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $22.45. 680,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,999. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Marcus Co. has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $24.71. The firm has a market cap of $703.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.20 million. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

MCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in The Marcus by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Marcus by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Marcus by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in The Marcus by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

