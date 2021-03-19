The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.38

The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and traded as high as $5.90. The New Home shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 54,771 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $100.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14.

The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New Home had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWHM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The New Home by 50.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 68,422 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of The New Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of The New Home by 3.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,096,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 39,584 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The New Home by 149,266.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of The New Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 37.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The New Home Company Profile

The New Home Company Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The company operates through three segments: Arizona Homebuilding, California Homebuilding, and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area; and Denver, Colorado.

