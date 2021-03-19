The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.38

The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and traded as high as $5.90. The New Home shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 54,771 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $100.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14.
The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New Home had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%.
The New Home Company Profile (NYSE:NWHM)
The New Home Company Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The company operates through three segments: Arizona Homebuilding, California Homebuilding, and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area; and Denver, Colorado.
