The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. The Progressive comprises 2.4% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $7,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Progressive by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,492,000 after acquiring an additional 21,674 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 100,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after acquiring an additional 27,817 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 682,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,460,000 after acquiring an additional 149,521 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,681,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,291 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $319,391.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,314.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,909 shares of company stock worth $1,424,954. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.43.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.03. 57,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $102.05. The company has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.03.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.45%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

