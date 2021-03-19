The Progressive Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Progressive in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $2.16 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for The Progressive’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Get The Progressive alerts:

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%.

PGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $90.35 on Friday. The Progressive has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The firm has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.45%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $319,391.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,314.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $329,249.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,909 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,954. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. boosted its position in The Progressive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in The Progressive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 43,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in The Progressive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in The Progressive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

See Also: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.