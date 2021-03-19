The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $68.24

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.24 ($0.89) and traded as high as GBX 112.40 ($1.47). The Restaurant Group shares last traded at GBX 111.60 ($1.46), with a volume of 3,963,916 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Restaurant Group from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 95.20 ($1.24).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 97.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £658.21 million and a PE ratio of -5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.54, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.33.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

