The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $154.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will announce sales of $154.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $147.34 million and the highest is $160.70 million. The RMR Group reported sales of $140.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year sales of $621.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $604.06 million to $638.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $634.67 million, with estimates ranging from $612.64 million to $656.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The RMR Group.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $156.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.20 million.

RMR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 277.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the third quarter worth $1,070,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 45.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 112.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $39.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.85. The RMR Group has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $44.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.88%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.