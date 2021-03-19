The Sandbox (SAND) Trading 11% Higher Over Last Week

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One The Sandbox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001057 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $425.56 million and $155.38 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00068086 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006880 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 397.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About The Sandbox

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,821,749 tokens. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars.

