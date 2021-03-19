The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.77.

The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.22 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $35.25.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $902,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

