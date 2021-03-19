The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Stake Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,174,322 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 64,624 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 8.85% of The Swiss Helvetia Fund worth $10,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWZ. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 70.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,716 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 21.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 30.0% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 25,840 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 55,537 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 14,542 shares in the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Swiss Helvetia Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWZ opened at $8.92 on Friday. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $9.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%.

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.