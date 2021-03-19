The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Position Lifted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $6,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after buying an additional 6,224,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,933,000 after purchasing an additional 445,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after purchasing an additional 138,203 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,836,000 after purchasing an additional 128,628 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $81,850,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. KeyCorp raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $782.15.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $700.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $797.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $723.89. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $972.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 239.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $958.29, for a total transaction of $1,194,987.63. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,906 shares in the company, valued at $45,907,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,713 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total transaction of $1,357,158.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,323,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,268 shares of company stock valued at $163,306,033. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

