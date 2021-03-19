The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Stifel Financial Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,926,104 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 253,018 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 0.9% of Stifel Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.16% of The Walt Disney worth $530,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Truist began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

DIS traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,948,163. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $81.09 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $346.64 billion, a PE ratio of -120.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.06 and its 200-day moving average is $156.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $328,926.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,510,124.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,370,013 shares of company stock worth $251,640,617. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

