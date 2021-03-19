The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Raised by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,547 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.3% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $39,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after buying an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,791,649,000 after acquiring an additional 392,065 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,147,135,000 after acquiring an additional 496,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,549,298 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,186,601,000 after acquiring an additional 398,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Truist started coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

DIS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,948,163. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $81.09 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $349.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.93, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,370,013 shares of company stock worth $251,640,617. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

