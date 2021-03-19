TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Shares Gap Up to $1.50

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.50, but opened at $1.56. TherapeuticsMD shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 254,698 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.29.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $608.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.19.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,419,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,622 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 0.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,166,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,199,000 after acquiring an additional 95,922 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6,296.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,278,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133,350 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 7.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,388,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 239,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at $4,006,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.