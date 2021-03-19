Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Lifted by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 684.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,091,000 after purchasing an additional 31,135 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $446.79. 31,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,374. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $175.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $474.92 and a 200-day moving average of $467.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

