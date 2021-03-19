Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 78,456 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $80,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alerus Financial NA increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 10,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 684,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,773,000 after buying an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $447.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,374. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $467.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

