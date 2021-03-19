Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $135.19 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $1.74 billion and $135.19 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.36 or 0.00231232 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00016249 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00010669 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,032.09 or 0.03471392 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00052267 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004461 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,262,089,600 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.