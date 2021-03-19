Thingschain Hits Market Capitalization of $87,274.74 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Thingschain has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Thingschain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $87,274.74 and $1,583.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,316.43 or 0.99944534 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00038304 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012137 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00076207 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 76.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000918 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

