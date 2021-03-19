Thisoption Price Tops $0.81 on Top Exchanges (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Thisoption token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Thisoption has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Thisoption has a market cap of $4.45 million and $3.98 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $268.31 or 0.00456185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00061807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.92 or 0.00140979 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00062315 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $416.07 or 0.00707422 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00076340 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000477 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 tokens. Thisoption’s official website is extons.io . Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com

Thisoption Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

