Thisoption Trading 9.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Thisoption has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Thisoption has a total market cap of $4.62 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thisoption token can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $266.63 or 0.00453106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00067557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.00 or 0.00142741 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00064735 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.59 or 0.00689243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00076053 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Thisoption Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 tokens. Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com . The official website for Thisoption is extons.io

Buying and Selling Thisoption

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thisoption should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

