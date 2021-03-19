THORChain (RUNE) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.35 Billion

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last week, THORChain has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. THORChain has a market cap of $1.35 billion and approximately $25.58 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for about $5.66 or 0.00009611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get THORChain alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $266.73 or 0.00452612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00065336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.05 or 0.00139238 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00063766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.38 or 0.00665847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00077072 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000495 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 238,275,761 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.