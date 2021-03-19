Thrive Token (THRT) Market Capitalization Achieves $182,238.49

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Thrive Token has a market cap of $182,238.49 and approximately $4,178.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thrive Token has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. One Thrive Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Thrive Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00051373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00014228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $373.41 or 0.00635998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00069259 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00024401 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00034794 BTC.

Thrive Token Profile

Thrive Token is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thrive Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thrive Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.