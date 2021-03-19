Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Sells $882,762.82 in Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 42,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $882,762.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 247,475 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $4,687,176.50.

On Monday, March 15th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 11,207 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $225,036.56.

On Thursday, March 11th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 27,557 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $551,415.57.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 31,264 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $613,712.32.

On Thursday, March 4th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 100 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $2,041.00.

NASDAQ:THRY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.50. 194,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,373. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $30.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.73.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth $3,110,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth $1,469,000. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth $1,350,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth $609,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

