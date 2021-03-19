Thugs Finance Trading Down 0.4% This Week (THUGS)

Thugs Finance (CURRENCY:THUGS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Thugs Finance token can currently be bought for $5.37 or 0.00009229 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Thugs Finance has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Thugs Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.59 million and approximately $371.00 worth of Thugs Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.06 or 0.00451886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00065283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.49 or 0.00143427 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00064379 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.58 or 0.00655489 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00075803 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Thugs Finance Profile

Thugs Finance’s total supply is 668,685 tokens. The official website for Thugs Finance is thugs.fi

Buying and Selling Thugs Finance

