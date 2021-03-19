Thunder Token (TT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $94.01 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Thunder Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $179.86 million and approximately $94.01 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 69.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010286 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.47 or 0.00298257 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000936 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 tokens. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.