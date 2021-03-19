Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Gap Down to $12.63

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.63, but opened at $12.26. Tidewater shares last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 7,617 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.89.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.10 million. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 53.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Tidewater by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 15.8% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

