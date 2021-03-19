Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Gap Down to $12.63

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.63, but opened at $12.26. Tidewater shares last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 7,617 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.89.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Tidewater by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 15.8% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tidewater (NYSE:TDW)
Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.
