TigerCash (TCH) Price Reaches $0.0110 on Major Exchanges

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $617,176.70 and $9.88 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TigerCash has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $880.26 or 0.01492493 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

