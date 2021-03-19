Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) CEO Sells $396,656.96 in Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) CEO Edmond Thomas sold 32,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $396,656.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,383.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TLYS stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.99. 18,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.07 million, a PE ratio of -92.08 and a beta of 1.94. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after purchasing an additional 415,170 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 231,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 151,812 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,112,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 144,424 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 226,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 119,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 716.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 112,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.