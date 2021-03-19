Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) CEO Sells $396,656.96 in Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) CEO Edmond Thomas sold 32,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $396,656.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,383.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
TLYS stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.99. 18,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.07 million, a PE ratio of -92.08 and a beta of 1.94. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59.
Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
About Tilly’s
Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.
