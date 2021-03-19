Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.86.

TLRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of TLRY opened at $25.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 3.12. Tilray has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Iron Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Tilray by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 87.7% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

