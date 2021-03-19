Timothy C. Busch Sells 8,684 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) insider Timothy C. Busch sold 8,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,389,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,067,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NXST traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.73. The stock had a trading volume of 17,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,136. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.67 and its 200 day moving average is $108.55. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

NXST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,511,000 after acquiring an additional 14,408 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,015,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,721,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,980,000 after acquiring an additional 23,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 68,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

