Timothy C. Busch Sells 8,684 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) insider Timothy C. Busch sold 8,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,389,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,067,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ NXST traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.73. The stock had a trading volume of 17,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,136. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.67 and its 200 day moving average is $108.55. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92.
Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.
NXST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.13.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,511,000 after acquiring an additional 14,408 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,015,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,721,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,980,000 after acquiring an additional 23,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 68,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter.
About Nexstar Media Group
Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.
