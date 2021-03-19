Titan Coin (TTN) Market Cap Achieves $1.43 Million

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $109.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006109 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007344 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

